Maltese participants in Seville workshop on design of smart microgrids

The participants in the workshop hosted by the University of Seville, Spain, including Brian Azzopardi (first row, second from the right).

Representatives from the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast), Electronic Systems Design Ltd and GeoSYS Ltd-Malta, together with other partners in the design, development and demonstration of a future-proof active Smart MicroGrid system (3DMGrid) project, recently participated in a workshop at the University of Seville, Spain, on the design of smart microgrids. The workshop consisted of high-level lectures and presentations of real case studies.

The University of Seville demonstrated a small-scale microgrid, which replicated in the space of 15 minutes the behaviour of a real, full-scale microgrid in stress situations over a 24-hour scenario, including the simulation of a high penetration of renewable energy. The workshop was followed by a project management meeting and technical discussions.

Mcast is expected to host the first demonstration of a micro-grid case for training and research at its main campus in Paola in 2019.

The project is partly funded by the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) through the Eranetmed initiative of EU member states, associated countries and Mediterranean partner countries.

The Mcast Energy Research Group, led by Dr Brian Azzopardi, specialises in developing global and regional energy solutions by using innovative devices in emerging technologies, systems level integration to policy engagement for better community.

The energy research being conducted at Mcast includes device fabrication and on-site testing, energy economics and policy, efficient buildings, power systems, renewables and transportation. The group specialises in applied research techniques including optimisation, decision making and life cycle analysis.

The group will hold the second Mcast Energy Day Conference on May 3, 2018. Next month, scholars and researchers will be invited to register to attend or to submit abstracts of papers for presenation at the conference.

The workshop lectures held in Seville may be viewed at the website below.

www.youtube.com/channel/uc-ruksb6cbpa8c-ghis3uxa/videos