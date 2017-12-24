Weekly advice

▪ Reduced prices do not exempt sellers from their legal obligations.

▪ It is a misconception that reduced prices mean reduced rights.

▪ If goods purchased during the sales period turn out to be faulty, the seller is legally obliged to provide a remedy.

▪ Legal rights apply over and above any return policies that sellers may decide to apply.

▪ Voluntary return policies may change during the sales period, so consumers should always confirm such policies before concluding a sale.

▪ Sellers are obliged to indicate the final selling price and not just the sales percentage.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: [email protected]

Consumer complaints: [email protected]

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: [email protected]