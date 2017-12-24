Weekly advice
▪ Reduced prices do not exempt sellers from their legal obligations.
▪ It is a misconception that reduced prices mean reduced rights.
▪ If goods purchased during the sales period turn out to be faulty, the seller is legally obliged to provide a remedy.
▪ Legal rights apply over and above any return policies that sellers may decide to apply.
▪ Voluntary return policies may change during the sales period, so consumers should always confirm such policies before concluding a sale.
▪ Sellers are obliged to indicate the final selling price and not just the sales percentage.
