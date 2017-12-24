Qatari National Day reception

Qatari Ambassador Ali bin Saad Al-Kharji with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

On December 15, the Embassy of Qatar in Malta hosted a reception celebrating Qatar’s National Day on December 18. The event was attended by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela and former foreign affairs minister George Vella, together with several ambassadors, dignitaries and friends of Qatar.

Qatari Ambassador Ali bin Saad Al-Kharji extended a special welcome to the President and conveyed the heartfelt salutation of the Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and the gratitude of the government and people of Qatar for the consistent and effective support of the Maltese government and its people.

The Ambassador recalled his excellent working relationship with Dr Vella, who gave importance to further enhance Qatari-Maltese cooperation and that they were honoured by his inaugurating of the embassy’s new premises last April.

The Ambassador also said that the government of Qatar was looking forward to working with Dr Abela to reach common goals serving the interest of both countries.