President’s engagements

11.30am The President visits the Caritas Christmas lunch, organised at the Archbishop’s Curia, in Floriana.

Tuesday

9.15am The President visits PolRun2017, an activity organised by the Malta Police Sports Committee in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

12pm The President and Mr Preca participate in the opening of L-Istrina 2017, broadcast live on TVM, Net, One and fLiving.

Wednesday

10am The President participates in a solidarity walk organised by Ramiro and Friends, at Manoel Island, Gżira.

2.30pm The President and Mr Preca receive New Year’s greetings at The Palace, Valletta.

6pm The President calls on His Grace Mgr Charles Scicluna, Metropolitan Archbishop of Malta, at the Archbishop’s Palace, Valletta.

Thursday

5pm The President visits the Taxi Charity Ride event, organised for all children in out-of-home care, at Corinthia San Gorg in St Julian’s.

Friday

7.30pm The President visits an activity organised by the Nigerian Community in Malta, in Buġibba.

8.15pm The President visits an activity organised by the Malta Police Force, at the Police HQ, in Floriana.