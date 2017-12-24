X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 24, 2017

Course on effects of the mother figure

A self-awareness course entitled ‘The Psychological Effects of the Mother Figure’ will be held on January 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 7.15pm at the Missionary Society of St Paul’s Oratory in Birkirkara.

The course deals with the lights and shadows of motherhood and their effects on people’s lives.

It is open to men and women. Participants will be asked for a €15 donation.

The speakers are Fr Martin Cilia MSSP and Fr Bernard Falzon MSSP.

To book, e-mail [email protected] or call 9927 7648.

www.facebook.com/oratorjumssp

