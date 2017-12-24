BOV Philately Club meeting
The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, on Wednesday at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.
