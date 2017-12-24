Announcements - December 24, 2017

RIPARD. On December 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH CHARLES, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Peter and his wife Liliana, his sister Estelle, his sister Marylu and her husband Marco Coppini as well as his nephews and nieces Nicholas, Timothy, Christopher, Edward, Michael, Paul, Phyllis, Angelica, Peter, Francesca and Angelica, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 8.15am on Tuesday, December 26, for Naxxar parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER. On December 23, VICTOR, aged 80, loving husband of the late Dolly née Toledo, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Jackie and her husband George Preca, Sue and her husband Vanni Laurenti, his grandchildren George, and his fiancée Giulia, Luke and Michela, his brothers Alfred and his wife Lilian, Karm and his wife Rita, his in-laws Peter and his wife Diana, Stephanie and her husband Albert Rossi, Raphael and his wife Pippa, and Stella, his nephews and nieces, besides many relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On December 22, ANTONIA, of Msida, aged 83, passed away peacefully at the Oncology Centre comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her children Noel and his wife Rita, Jennifer and her husband Simon, Marco and his partner Marion, Catherine, Angele and her husband John, Michele and her husband Nathan, Peter and his wife Charlotte, her grandchildren, her great-grand­children, her sisters Yvonne and Carmen, her in-law Carmelo and his wife Antoinette, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 26, at 7.30am for St Joseph church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGUIS – HENRY AND HILDA. Treasured memories of our parents, being the ninth and seventh anniversary of their demise. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Their family.

AMODEO – YVONNE. Fifteen years on Boxing Day; Christmas has never been the same. Yet, you are always with us. Your love, your wisdom, strength, compassion and laughter live on in our hearts and spirit. Thank you for being such a phenomenal woman and mother, who filled the hearts of all around you with love. We love you. Muffy, Patti and Francesca.

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of CARMELO, a dear husband and father, on the 47th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife and children.

ATTARD – VIOLET. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, tomorrow the 12th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

ATTARD PORTUGHES – THEODORA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 15th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BAJONA – CETTINA (Dada). Loving and unfading memories of our dearest aunt, today the 31st anniversary of her demise.

You may be out of sight

We may be worlds apart

But you are always on our minds

And forever in our hearts.

Her family.

BONELLO. In loving memory of WILLIAM on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tanya and Geoffrey, Moira and Martin and grandchildren.

BORG. Cherished and loving memories of LETTY on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – JOE. In loving memory of my beloved brother on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his only sister May and her husband Joe and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CLARE – OLGA. In sweet remembrance of our dearest mother who passed away three years ago on Christmas Day. Forever in our hearts. Her daughters Eldred and Joyce, her in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her peace.

COLEIRO – RITA AND ESPEDITO. We cherish the happiness and love we shared. Mary Rose, Joe and Antoinette.

DELICATA – EMMANUEL. In loving memory of our dear father on his second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons, in-laws and their families. God, grant him eternal rest.

ENGERER – ROBERT (Bobby). Remembering a dear brother on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His brother David and Joan, sister Janet and Anthony, nephews and niece.

FALZON – HENRIETTA, 26.12.’88. In ever loving memory of our dear mother on the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yvonne, Wilfrid, in-laws and their families. God, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – JOE. CPAA. FCIS. Today the fourth anniversary of JOE’s demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his beloved wife Miriam. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Masses will be offered for his repose on December 25 and December 31 at 11.30am at Jesus of Nazareth church, Sliema.

FIORINI. In loving memory of our beloved mother, VALERIE, on the anniversary of her death. Marika, Anthony and Sandra.

FORMOSA – JOHN (Magistrate). On the 24th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his widow Lina, his daughters Betty and Margaret, their spouses and their families.

GATT – PETER GATT, A&CE. On the 24th anniversary of his demise. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. Mabel, Matthew, Peter, Damian and their families.

MIFSUD CHIRCOP – ĠORĠ. On the 10th anniversary of his death, much loved husband and father, never forgotten by his wife Marlene, his children Bernice and Jerome and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – WALTER. December 18, 1980, and JOE, December 23, 2010. On the anniversary of their demise. Please remember them in your prayers. Their family.

RICCI. In loving memory of MARIE, née German, today on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts. Her family.

SAMUEL – HARRY. Fond memories of a dear father and grandfather on his 26th anniversary.

SPITERI. In loving memory of DANIEL, on the second anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his mother Marlene, father Anthony, brother John and sisters Diana and Amanda, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for his repose will be held at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara on December, 26 at 6.30pm.

THOMAS – NOEL. 24.12.1995.

So many times each day I stop and think

I still can’t believe you’re gone.

Your mum, sister Lita and brother Neville.

TONNA – VINCENT. A dear husband and father fondly remembered on the fifth anniversary of his demise. His wife Therese, sons Godwin and Peter, his grandchildren Matthew and Melanie, family and friends.

TUFIGNO – TESSIE. 16 years ago, on Christmas Day, God called you and earlier this year He has called papa too. Mamina please continue to bless us and watch over us.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. On December 26, being the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you. Your wife Margaret, daughters Victoria and Mario, Roberta and Mark, Stefanya, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

