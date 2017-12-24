Treasure hunt a success

Participants of the seventh annual KSU Car Treasure Hunt posing in front of the Gasan Mamo offices in Gżira.

Insurance company Gasan Mamo has again supported the University Students’ Council (KSU) in the organisation of the seventh annual KSU Car Treasure Hunt held recently. KSU represents all students attending University, Junior College, the Institute of Health Care, Medical School and the Malta Centre of Restoration – on both a national and international level.

The company recognises the fact that education is important as it helps students get where they want to be in life, thus contributing to human capital by developing a range of skills and traits. Gasan Mamo’s policy is to ensure that students are fully supported, as this will contribute to the success of education in Malta while supporting lifelong learning.

During the event, 40 participants competed against each other in the annual treasure hunt by trying to complete all the tasks at hand, including planting a seed in an empty milk carton, going down to St Peter’s Pool for a video re-enactment, collecting over 100 scavenger items, rushing from one Kokka stop to the next, as well as stopping by one of many Gasan Mamo outlets to collect star points.