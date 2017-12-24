S&P rates BOV at BBB+

The MSE Equity Total Return Index turned negative having declined by 0.166%, closing at 8,554.712 points. Turnover remained stable at €1.3 million spread across 14 equities of which four fell and five gained ground.

Last Thursday, rating agency Standard & Poor’s assigned Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) a BBB+ rating with a stable outlook.

The research note highlights BOV’s dominant market position, sound retail franchise and stable customer deposit funding base.

The research note also noted the bank’s progress in reducing its stock of non-performing loans through a combination of write-offs, good quality new lending and improving recovery rates.

In fact, the bank’s non-performing assets ratio has decreased from the 9.5% peak in 2014 to about 6.2% as of September 30, 2017 – a level that compares favourably with the domestic banking sector average of 8.2% for 2016.

Commenting on the recent €150 million increase in share capital, S&P confirmed that this will allow the bank to comply with increased regulatory capital requirements and counterbalance the impact of IFRS 9 due to come in force in 2018, while at the same time enabling the bank to reach critical targets in the execution of its strategy, particularly its investments in digitalisation and multichannel projects.

S&P also emphasised the bank’s retail-oriented funding structure and solid funding base, with customer deposits remaining the bank’s primary source of financing. In consequence, the bank’s recourse to wholesale funding is expected to remain limited.

During the week, the bank announced the allocation policy with respect to the rights issue.

Rights taken up by existing shareholders amounted to a total of 75,538,509 for an equivalent of €108,020,067.87 and a further 17,587,954 rights for an equivalent of €25,150,774.22 were assigned by existing shareholders in favour of assignees.

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares oscillated between a weekly high of €1.89 and a low of €1.83, to ultimately close at €1.85.

The equity was active on 50 trades of 295,362 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc shares fell by €0.05 or 2.2% across five deals of 6,550 shares, closing at €2.25. HSBC Bank plc shares closed unchanged at €1.76 as 27 transactions of 47,517 shares were struck.

FIMBank plc shares registered the best performance having risen by 13.1% over 11 deals of 253,020 shares, to close $0.08 higher at $0.69.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares edged 5.3% as 340 shares changed ownership across four transactions, closing €0.481 lower at €8.52.

Following the approval by the company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on June 27, for the spin-off of the company’s shareholding in Trident Estates plc, the Board met last Wednesday to consider the declaration of an interim dividend that would be paid ‘in kind’ by means of a distribution of the company’s entire shareholding in Trident, on a pro-rata basis, to the shareholders registered on the company’s share register at the Central Securities Depository of the MSE as at the close of business on December 21, 2017 (including trades up to December 19, 2017).

The Listing Authority has approved a prospectus relating to the admissibility to listing of 30,000,000 ordinary shares in Trident Estates plc having a nominal value of €1.00 per share pursuant to the Listing Rules.

In the property management sector, Plaza Centres plc shares advanced by €0.07 or 6.9% as 2,100 shares changed hands over four trades, to close at €1.09 - a 19-week high.

Tigne Mall plc shares climbed by 3.6% as five deals of 95,000 shares were executed, closing €0.035 higher at €1.00. Malta Properties Company plc shares registered an increase after five consecutive weeks of decline, having risen by a minimal 0.2% on one trade of 7,000 shares, to close at €0.431.

MIDI plc shares traded flat at €0.347 across two transactions of 4,410 shares.

The Board of Malita Investments plc approved the entry into an emphyteutical deed to be entered into between the company and the Housing Authority, a body corporate established in terms of the Housing Authority Act.

In terms of the Emphyteutical Deed, the company shall acquire 16 property sites in a number of locations across Malta which shall be used by the company for the purposes of developing a number of residential units for affordable housing purposes.

Medserv plc shares climbed by a marginal 0.2% over two deals of 1,260 shares, to close at €1.138.

PG plc (PG) shares swayed between a weekly high of €1.48 and a low of €1.425 at which it closed unchanged. The equity was active on six transactions of 78,750 shares. The board of PG approved the company’s unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors’ Report for the six months ended October 31, 2017.

The group registered a turnover of €48 million compared to the €43.6 million in the comparative period for 2016, representing a growth of 10%.

Increases in turnover were registered both in the group’s supermarket and associated retail operations (amounting to 7%) and in its Zara and Zara Home franchise operations (amounting to 16%).

This growth was in part driven by the opening of the PAMA Shopping Mall in the late 2016, including the Zara Home outlet situated therein. The growth in the group’s turnover was also attained through the increased popularity of the PAMA supermarket, which recorded a 14% increase in turnover, while sales at PAVI remained steady at 2016 levels.

The overall gross profit earned by the group, during the period, amounted to €7.2 million compared to the €6.3 million in 2016, registering a growth of 14%.

Shop operating margins have improved as a result of the higher turnover and increased customer base, driven in the main by the enhanced performance at the PAMA Supermarket.

Malta International Airport plc shares declined by 0.8% as 18,650 shares were negotiated over eight trades, closing €0.039 lower at €4.64.

GO plc shares closed unchanged at €3.55 as nine deals of 55,120 shares were struck.

International Hotel Investments plc shares traded unchanged at €0.627 on one deal of 400 shares.

Santumas Shareholdings plc reported that it has incurred a loss before tax of €43,672 for the six months ended October 31, 2017 compared to a profit before tax of €228,669 in 2016.

The tax charge for the six months of €41,328 (compared to that of last year of €35,421) has resulted in a loss after tax for the six month period to October 31, 2017 of €85,000 as compared to the profit after tax of €193,248 generated during the comparative period. The equity was not active last week.

In the corporate bond market turnover amounted to €1.6 million. Activity was spread across 36 issues of which 22 increased and five declined.

Orion Finance plc announced that its ultimate parent, Camilleri Holdings Limited, acquired 100% of the issued share capital of CYKA Limited. The latter company holds the license to import, retail and distribute the following brands: George, Promod, Miss Selfridge, Morgan and Jules. The company operates from 15 outlets across Malta, together with BHS, Matalan, M & Co and Mothercare.

PTL Holdings plc announced that further to the approval by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 7, 2017 to change the name of PTL Holdings p.l.c. to 1923 Investments p.l.c., these changes became effective on Xetra Trading Platform as from last Wednesday. This resulted in a change in name from 5.1% PTL 2024 to 5.1% 1923 2024 and a change in INSTR from PT24A to 1923A.

In the sovereign debt market 25 issues were active as most fell in value on a turnover of €14.1m.

