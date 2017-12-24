PKF Annual global gathering in Munich

Officials from PKF Malta together with international counterparts at a global gathering in Munich.

Company officials from PKF Malta recently joined a number of delegates to discuss new opportunities and industry challenges at a global gathering in Munich.

Delegates had the opportunity to discuss the future challenges and opportunities of the accounting profession, including practical steps on topics such as AI, blockchain, digitalisation and generational changes.

During the introductory meeting, those present welcomed the 16 new international members.

The International Board also endorsed the new brand book which highlights the firm’s policy to enrich the lives of PKF employees and clients through the entrepreneurial and innovative global brand. The underlying policy is that the power of the global brand can only be maximised if all members adopt and leverage the values, messaging and visualisations.

The highlight of the meeting were the business sessions presented by Franziska Krauskopf, head of Centre of Excellence Consulting, entitled ‘What does the future hold?’

The event came to an end with a grand finale gala dinner, hosted at the BMW museum, showcasing classical and futuristic automobiles.