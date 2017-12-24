X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, December 24, 2017, 00:01

PKF Annual global gathering in Munich

Officials from PKF Malta together with international counterparts at a global gathering in Munich.

Officials from PKF Malta together with international counterparts at a global gathering in Munich.

Company officials from PKF Malta recently joined a number of delegates to discuss new opportunities and industry challenges at a global gathering in Munich.

Delegates had the opportunity to discuss the future challenges and opportunities of the accounting profession, including practical steps on topics such as AI, blockchain, digitalisation and generational changes.

During the introductory meeting, those present welcomed the 16 new international members.

The International Board also endorsed the new brand book which highlights the firm’s policy to enrich the lives of PKF employees and clients through the entrepreneurial and innovative global brand. The underlying policy is that the power of the global brand can only be maximised if all members adopt and leverage the values, messaging and visualisations.

The highlight of the meeting were the business sessions presented by Franziska Krauskopf, head of Centre of Excellence Consulting, entitled ‘What does the future hold?’

The event came to an end with a grand finale gala dinner, hosted at the BMW museum, showcasing classical and futuristic automobiles.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Dreams of super-fast jet travel revival face headwinds

  2. Is Malta a tax haven? (part 2)

  3. PG Group to expand its Zara operations in Malta

  4. Catalan vote batters Spanish stocks

  5. PG plc registers positive interim results

  6. Alphabet’s Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman

  7. Mizzi Organisation appoints chief internal auditor

  8. IMF lowers UK growth projections citing Brexit uncertainty

  9. S&P rates BOV at BBB+

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed