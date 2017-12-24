X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 24, 2017

Oxford House expecting a positive 2018

Oxford House is ending 2017 on a successful note and all the team is preparing for a landmark 2018, full of projects and new challenges.

The family-run business has been attending to clients’ needs for many years and next year  will be celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The showroom will shut down on Monday, December 26 and will resume business on Tuesday, January 2.

2018 will kick off with the anticipated January sale where a vast range of products will be sold at discounted prices.

“We pioneered the January sale in this sector in Malta and our 2018 sale will definitely not be one to disappoint. We will have packages and great deals that are tailor-made and we are looking forward to welcoming our customers to our premises,” said managing director Marco Galea.

All 2018 events and projects, together with the 90th anniversary events, will be announced throughout the year on print and online. As from next month, the January sale catalogue will be available on www.oxfordhouse.com.mt.

