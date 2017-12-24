New Volvo XC60 displayed at The Sterling Annual exhibition

Gasan Zammit Motors Ltd recently collaborated with Sterling Jewellers in the organisation of this year’s The Sterling Annual Exhibition, which took place at the Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana.

It featured a display of the finest jewellery and timepieces, with special pieces brought especially for the event. It was also a unique opportunity for Malta’s leading automotive and marine company to display the latest model of Volvo, the XC60 mid-size SUV.

The car was launched in Malta in October during an event in Ta’ Xbiex. But this was another good opportunity to promote the car that replaces Volvo’s highly-successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the bestselling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe, with nearly a million units sold globally.

The new Volvo XC60 is a practical Swedish five-seater SUV, where hybrid technology is natural and every drive is a pleasure. Moreover, it offers strength, style and a level of quality and comfort that any premium brand would offer.

The XC60 is the fourth model based on Volvo’s in-house developed SPA vehicle architecture, following the introduction of the top-of-the-line 90 series in recent years. The SPA-related investments in Sweden have had positive effects on employment at the company, as thousands of new jobs have been added in production, research and development and other areas.

During this year’s Sterling Annual exhibition, there were areas allocated to other world- known brands such as Bulgari, Gucci and Sterling Diamonds.