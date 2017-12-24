Mizzi Organisation appoints chief internal auditor

Giancarlo Millo

Giancarlo Millo has been appointed Mizzi Organisation’s chief internal auditor and will be responsible for the setting up of the internal audit function for the group.

Mizzi Organisation is a conglomerate of business units spanning a broad portfolio of business interests and industry sectors including automotive, tourism, leisure, manufacturing, services, real estate, mechanical and engineering contracting.

Prior to joining Mizzi Organisation, Mr Millo held the post of deputy group head internal audit at Fimbank plc. As part of internal audit management, he was responsible for the management and execution of the internal audit function covering the Fimbank Group. He was also the bank’s IT auditor responsible for IT assurance and advisory services.

Ten years’ experience within Fimbank’s Internal Audit Department were preceded by management accounting and financial auditing positions with KPMG and Portman International respectively, thus achieving over 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry.

Mr Millo is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor and Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control. He also holds an MBA (Finance) from the University of Leicester.