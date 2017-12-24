Maltese national drives EY’s success in 22 countries

EY’s Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice has been awarded the CEE Financial Adviser of the Year 2017 by Mergermarket, an independent mergers and acquisitions intelligence and data provider, at a ceremony in London. The Mergermarket M&A Awards are the most coveted accolades in the deal industry across Europe; EY previously won the award in 2016.

EY TAS is represented in 22 countries across Central and Southeastern Europe with 590 TAS professionals and is led by Ronald Attard from Malta.

EY’s TAS practice was also named the Accountancy Firm of the Year in Europe for the seventh time in eight years. EY previously won the Accountancy Firm of the Year award in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2010.

For the first time at the awards, EY’s TAS also won the European Mid- Market M&A Adviser of the Year Award.

TAS is recognised for developing trusted relationships with executives by delivering high-quality and exceptional client service at all times – driven by EY’s purpose to build a better working world. In the year under review, TAS ranked a clear first in the number of deals and a very close second in term of deal values.

The awards recognise EY’s pre-eminence in Europe and it also caps an outstanding 2017 for EY TAS in CSE.

Mr Attard, who is also EY Malta’s managing partner, commented: “Our outstanding performance across this period is a cumulative output of a legacy of driving success for businesses in the mid-market. We are with our mid-market and family business clients from beginning to end, bringing tailored solutions across their entire journeys. This is enabled by our world class teams, commitment to entrepreneurialism and investment in innovative tools to support the mid-market, including Growing Beyond Borders™ and EY Growth Navigator™.

“This recognition of our success continues to drive all of us to keep aiming higher. Finally, as a Maltese national leading this success in 22 countries across Central and South-eastern Europe, I am particularly proud to spread such a positive message about our country.”