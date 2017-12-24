Maltco Lotteries upgrade U*BET Sports Betting Division

Maltco Lotteries upgraded their U*BET Sports Betting Division with the introduction of an innovative platform – U*BET Fixed Odds Racing. Maltco Lotteries is targeting technology innovations that result in strengthening its retail distribution channel of over 230 partners and agents for accepting bets and stakes.

U*BET Fixed Odds Racing is a series of fixed odds betting games on international racing events at 86 race courses spread throughout the UK and Ireland with competitive fixed odds for both flat racing and jumps racing. Players can place a bet on U*BET Fixed Odds Racing by filling in a coupon or verbally at any one of over 230 Maltco Lotteries points of sale.

Since the installation of a state-of-the-art live sports broadcast system, all horse races are transmitted live throughout the Maltco retail network. The minimum cost per ticket is €2. Players will have the possibility to play combinations on the same race and bet type such as win, place, eachway, trio and other options.

Maltco has also launched a new fixed odds racing website section displaying the daily race cards with real-time odds. Additional added value is present in the form of a convenient betting calculator, designed to facilitate play by assisting players in calculating their winnings. Past results are also available on the same site: www.maltco.com/games/fixedoddsracing.