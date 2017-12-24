IMF lowers UK growth projections citing Brexit uncertainty

In its outlook for the UK economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting GDP growth for 2018 at 1.5 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent in 2017, citing Brexit uncertainty as the main dampener on growth.

The IMF welcomed recent progress in Brexit talks, but added that there was a very long list of tasks ahead with a very ambitious time frame, including reaching a trade deal with the EU, negotiating new arrangements with some 60 countries, boosting human and IT resources in customs and other areas, and transposing thousands of pages of EU law into UK domestic statute.

In the meantime, German business confidence weakened in December, survey results from Ifo institute show. The business sentiment index fell to 117.2 in December. Economists had forecast the indicator to rise to 117.6 from November’s original estimate of 117.5. The decline in business sentiment from a record high suggests that the outlook for next year is still positive despite the uncertain political backdrop and the prospect of the European Central Bank reducing its monetary easing programme. But, with EU wage growth still very subdued, the central bank is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Finally in the US, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) confidence index showed an unexpected jump in homebuilders’ confidence in December on expectations of a stronger economy. A monthly reading of homebuilder sentiment rose five points to 74. This is the highest reading since 1999. A reading above 50 indicates positive sentiment. In the meantime, November’s reading was revised down by one point. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the 70 originally reported for the previous month. NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz stated that “with low unemployment rates, favourable demographics and a tight supply of existing home inventory, we can expect continued upward movement of the single-family construction sector next year”.

