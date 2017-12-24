High-quality household goods

Merola Hotels & Homes Ltd is a specialised supplier to the hospitality business, supplying anything from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessary to the luxury, on time and at competitive rates. The company also offers household goods and decorative items.

Merola Hotels & Homes Ltd is an offshoot of the Merola Mondo Alberghiero, a company with 70 years of experience and a market leader in Italy. It provides high-quality products from top and leading brands to customers in the industry across Italy and outside Italy with an international sales network that helps it surge forward, breaking new frontiers and constantly expanding its customer base.

Merola Hotels and Homes Ltd operates from a three-storey showroom in Valley Road, Birkirkara.

The company provides turnkey solutions through custom design, manufacturing and installation. Its vision for the future is to become a benchmark company in Malta by providing world-class products to customers through continuous improvement driven by integrity, teamwork and creativity.