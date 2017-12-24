Fourth Saħħtek seminar for Atlas clients

Atlas Insurance clients during a seminar on obesity, organised by the company and Saħħtek.

Atlas Insurance clients recently attended a seminar about obesity in Malta, organised by Atlas and Saħħtek, the nationwide health and well-being study being carried out by the University of Malta.

The talk was given by Sarah Cuschieri, the Saħħtek project coordinator and assistant lecturer within the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, together with Julian Mamo, head of the Public Health Department and senior lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery.

Dr Cuschieri and Dr Mamo discussed the common definitions of obesity and the importance of seeking professional help before labelling oneself as obese.

They also discussed the situation in Malta through the results of the Saħħtek study, as well as the causes and consequences of obesity, what health issues may arise from excess body fat and suggestions on what to do.

“This collaboration with Saħħtek has given Atlas the opportunity to not only support a reputable study but also share the findings, as well as other useful lifestyle information with clients. We are very pleased that this series of talks has received such a positive response,” said Catherine Calleja, Atlas Healthcare managing director.

The series of Saħħtek educational seminars form part of Atlas’ sponsorship of the Saħħtek study as well as the Atlas Wellness programme, which promotes a healthy lifestyle through various initiatives for staff and clients. The previous talks covered diabetes-related conditions and lifestyle choices, and exercise.

Saħħtek is a nationwide study being carried out to determine the proportion and number of persons suffering from diabetes, hypertension, lack of physical activity and obesity in Malta. The fieldwork all over Malta and Gozo has been completed, with the team now in the last stages of the laboratory work.

For more information, visit www.sahhtek.com.