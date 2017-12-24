Castille Institute launches course programme

Castille Institute, a leader within the financial services and tech education sector, recently launched its 2018 programme of events with a good selection of local and foreign speakers to run courses on a number of topics, including anti-money laundering, compliance, financial modelling, blockchain and investigative skills.

January sees the return of Stefan-John Berry with a series of AML & CFT modules on Essentials, 4th AMLD & Developments as well as terrorism and terrorist financing. These courses are scheduled to take place on January 11, 18 and 25 and can be booked altogether or separately. Furthermore, Dr Berry will also be running a data protection and the GDPR session on January 29.

Jonathan Galea (blockchain and cryptocurrencies lawyer, president of Bitmalta) will be delivering a session on Blockchain and distributed ledger technology on January 16, whereas Michel Said will be running a series of sessions on advanced company analysis, financial modelling and valuation on January 23 and 30 and February 6, 13 and 20.

In February there will be short courses on risk management, capital market unions and ELTIFs, CSPs and the roles of compliance officer and MLRO, together with a two-day course titled Conversation Management: Investigative Skills in Practice, run by Ian Ross.

In March, Richard Barr will be delivering a two-day course on fintech for non-IT professionals and global anti-money laundering and KYC compliance. There will also be a number of short courses on the role of compliance, MLRO and risk officers and the duties of a director.

To reserve a seat call Castille Institute on 2093 3280 or e-mail [email protected]. A discounted price is available for students. Booking is subject to availability and on presentation of a valid student card.

For more information, visit www.castilleinstitute.com.