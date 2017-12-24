Caremalta turns 25

The Caremalta staff taking part in next year’s Malta Half Marathon.

Caremalta, a leading operator of care homes for the elderly, will turn 25 in 2018. It was the first company to venture into the elderly sector with the building of the first purposely-built home for the elderly in Mosta. Today, Caremalta operates eight facilities for the elderly and takes care of around 1,400 residents.

As part of the celebrations marking this milestone, the company has embarked on an initiative that is both symbolic and functional. In line with its mission to promote a healthy lifestyle within the company, Caremalta has invited 25 individuals to run in the next edition of the Malta Half Marathon, while 25 other people have committed to walk the same distance. This initiative has been aptly called the #zerototwentyfive.

The initiative symbolises Caremalta’s 25-year journey starting from a humble beginning in 1993 to obtaining and retaining a leading position in the sector 25 years later. Like any other challenge, this journey required resilience, professionalism, teamwork, leadership and vision.

Caremalta has supported participants by sponsoring a professional trainer to assist them in their preparation for the February challenge. The training sessions are serving as team-building sessions bringing together management, caring, service and administrative staff, as well as employees from other companies within the Vassallo Group.

A number of other iniatives will be taken throughout 2018, among them the launch of an ambitious training programme for the 1,000-strong Caremalta workforce based on a set of service values aimed at taking the service provided by the company to the next level.