Boulder revetment completed at Marina di Valletta

Photo: Rene Rossignaud

A rubble mound boulder revetment has been installed along the quay of Marina Road in Pietà. The revetment works were initiated in early 2017 with studies of the seabed and is the result of a detailed and simulated wave study by leading hydrography specialists Artelia in France.

Artelia has also been responsible for further wave climate studies within local inner harbours from previous studies conducted by Transport Malta. The revetment will absorb long wave (swell) from less favourable north to easterly conditions and will ascertain that the marina wave climate is safe for all-year-round berthing, as per acceptable significant wave height calculations set out within industry reference which are the Australian standards.

The marina reports strong early bookings for 2018

A second phase is planned where the marina will be installing a pontoon directly in front of the revetment. The pontoon, to be supplied by the same leading pontoon supplier Ingemar Srl, will be braced to the quay with an innovative and industry-first installation in Malta through the use of hinged A-Frame pillars.

The pontoon, once completed, will extend the marina’s occupancy and will offer berthing for ribs and boats from five to 10 metres all year round. This phase will also include a private parking/layover for marina patrons to load/unload their goods from Marina Street, Pietà.

Parking and rib transfer from the Haywharf Quay will be included with berthing rates.

“This penultimate phase of Marina di Valletta concludes works scheduled for 2017 and we are pleased to have met all deadlines set out with the government and marina users alike. The marina reports strong early bookings for 2018. The final phase of the project is scheduled for the first and second quarters of 2018 and will envisage the construction of the new marina offices and clubhouse with targeted completion before the opening of the next season,” said Niki Travers Tauss, general manager, Marina di Valletta.

For berthing enquiries, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.marinadivalletta.com. One can also call 2144 4016.