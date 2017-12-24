APS Bank celebrates staff’s academic achievements

Proud achievers (back row from left): Annabelle Gatt, Jeremy Noah Agius, Monique Scerri, Jael Busuttil, Marcel Cassar, Ricky Camilleri, Daniela Mangion, Karl Formosa. Front row: Alison Farrugia, Rosalie Grech, Maria Victoria Farrugia, Sarah Marie Mifsud, Michelle Baldacchino, Bernice Sant, Antonella Tabone and Shana Micallef.

APS Bank lauded the achievements of 22 staff members who recently graduated or were conferred with higher qualifications at the bank’s latest offsite quarterly management meeting.

During a brief ceremony, APS Bank CEO Marcel Cassar said: “These achievements are the fruit of the commitment that these staff members make towards their professional development. APS Bank is proud that about half of its workforce holds at least a first degree or higher and, as an employer of choice, will keep providing its people with opportunities to build their skills and broaden their expertise.”