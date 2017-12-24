AgriHoldings closes book-building exercise on bonds

AgriHoldings plc has closed the book-building exercise for its €2,000,000 offering of 4.875% Senior Secured Bonds due 2024.

Book-building is the process by which an underwriter attempts to determine at what price to offer an initial public offering based on demand from institutional investors. An underwriter builds a book by accepting orders from fund managers, indicating the number of shares they desire and the price they are willing to pay.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to purchase a Tier 2 capital instrument of its wholly-owned subsidiary AgriBank PLC (AgriBank), the UK agricultural lender and corporate bank in Malta. The Tier 2 capital issuance will enhance the bank’s capital base on which to grow.

AgriBank has historically been an asset-based lender to UK agriculture. It finances agricultural machinery and equipment, land and on-farm energy projects using Sterling-denominated deposits gathered in the UK and equity provided by its owner and founder, Frank Sekula.

AgriBank is now diversifying its business into the provision of corporate banking services in Malta.

Roderick Psaila, CEO of AgriBank, said: “We launched our corporate banking service offering this autumn and have experienced a very positive response from the market.”

Joe Borg, chairman of the board, commented: “The board is pleased to have completed this bond issue. It is an important step in the bank’s development. We were delighted with the interest shown by the market which has resulted in the offer period being shortened. We now look forward to growing our business with an expanded capital base.”

The placement agent, manager and registrar for the transaction was Curmi & Partners; the corporate adviser was DF Advocates; and the reporting accountant and financial adviser was Grant Thornton Ltd.

Frank Sekula, owner and founder of AgriBank, commented: “Our team of professionals did a fantastic job. They worked professionally and seamlessly to deliver an outcome that exceeded our expectations.”