Norad tracks Santa as on journey from North Pole

The US military commenced its annual tracking of Santa Claus and his airborne sleigh on Saturday morning, as his eight reindeer pilot him on his mission to deliver presents to children around the world.

Every year the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) broadcasts its "Santa Tracker", where the public can follow a computer generated Saint Nick on his imaginary journey from the North Pole towards US airspace.

The agency tasked with protecting North American airspace also has a hotline where members of the public - mostly children - can call in to check on Santa's progress.

President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania are expected to call in on Sunday afternoon.

Norad commander General Lori Robinson reassured one concerned caller.

"Oh I think Santa's journey's going to be great," she said, "I think the weather's going to be awesome. And even if it is a little rough it is Santa, so he can move on out and he can make sure that all of the boys and girls that have been so amazing this year will get their gifts."