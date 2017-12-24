Glitch Festival in August

Ben Klock. Photo: Melvyn Mifsud

Coming off two very strong editions, Glitch Festival has quickly established itself as the biggest festival in Malta as well as one of Europe’s major electronic festivals.

Following last year’s strong response, hosting 4,000 people from over 50 countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil and the US, the Glitch team is already gearing up for an even bigger 2018 edition. The festival returns on August 14, 15 and 16, where music enthusiasts from all over the world are called to gather at the gates of the mystical House-and-Techno fortress for three solid days on a sonic adventure in Malta.

Glitch Festival will take place at Gianpula fields. The main festival will be held on August 14 and 15, followed by a boat party on August 16.

Since its debut, the festival’s line-ups featured some of the genre’s most celebrated heroes – Ben Klock, Maceo Plex, Jon Hopkins, Carl Craig, Dax J, Recondite, Marcel Dett­mann, Mr G, Fatima Yamaha and Palms Trax.

The third chapter in the Glitch story look set to deliver an even bigger diverse quality line-up of industry titans, multiple stages and locations and the same special atmosphere.

www.glitchfestival.com