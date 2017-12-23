X

Closing in:

Supermarket giant says no food will go to waste by February

Tesco urges other chains to follow suit

Supermarket giant Tesco is to ensure no food which is fit for human consumption will go to waste by February.

Dave Lewis, who spent nearly three decades at Unilever before becoming the chief executive of Tesco in 2014, said the initiative will involve all 2,654 stores in the country, adding that the amount of wasted food is "really stark".

Currently, the company discounts items in store with reduced stickers, and has set up a scheme where unsold items are given to local charities.

Mr Lewis told the Telegraph: "Last year we sold 10 million tons of food to the British public. But even if our waste is just 0.7% of the food, that's still 70,000 tons of food.

"And so long as that food is fit for human consumption, I'd much prefer it to go to people than landfill, or animal feed or fuel.

"Food waste has been talked about for years but if Tesco can make this work, with all of our different stores across the country, then why can't everybody?"

