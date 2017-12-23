X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, December 23, 2017, 18:10 by Press Association

Macedonia ready to give up claims over Alexander the Great

PM hopes to resolve dispute with Greece

Statue of Alexander the Great in Skopje, Macedonia.

Statue of Alexander the Great in Skopje, Macedonia.

Macedonia's left-wing prime minister has said he is ready to renounce his country's claim to the legacy of Alexander the Great to help solve a 26-year-old dispute with neighbouring Greece over the country's name.

Zoran Zaev, who has been in power since the spring, said: "I give up (the claim) of Macedonia being the sole heir to Alexander. The history belongs not only to us, but also to Greece and many other countries."

Since its independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, Macedonia (officially called The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) has claimed at least part of the heritage of the most famous ruler of the ancient Kingdom of Macedonia, infuriating Greeks who also view the name "Macedonia" itself as hiding expansionist claims against the Greek region of Macedonia.

Greece has vetoed Macedonia's Nato membership as a result.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Catalan separatists win election in rebuke to Spain and EU

  2. Dozens injured in commuter train crash in Spain

  3. Two trains collide near Vienna

  4. Ryanair hit with first ever pilots strike

  5. Baby girl attacked by raccoon inside apartment

  6. At least 100 killed, several missing after storm lashes the...

  7. Australian police seize record A$1bn methamphetamine haul

  8. Kim Jong Un's machinery might be running out of fuel

  9. Chandelier of recycled refugee clothing illuminates London church

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed