Astronauts reflect on holiday memories from space

With Christmas and New Years just days away, astronauts working on the International Space Station (ISS) reflected on some of their fondest memories of the holidays back down on Earth.

NASA astronauts recounted memories with their children over Christmas among their most cherished memories. They said they looked forward to spending the holidays with their 'little family' of scientists hundreds of miles away from space.

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, one of the newest crew members on the ISS, said a fond memory of his was getting up one cold morning to see the sunrise with his father in Tokyo, per Japanese tradition.