X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, December 23, 2017, 12:01 by Reuters

Astronauts reflect on holiday memories from space

With Christmas and New Years just days away, astronauts working on the International Space Station (ISS) reflected on some of their fondest memories of the holidays back down on Earth.

NASA astronauts recounted memories with their children over Christmas among their most cherished memories. They said they looked forward to spending the holidays with their 'little family' of scientists hundreds of miles away from space.

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, one of the newest crew members on the ISS, said a fond memory of his was getting up one cold morning to see the sunrise with his father in Tokyo, per Japanese tradition.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Two trains collide near Vienna

  2. At least 100 killed, several missing after storm lashes the...

  3. Supermarket giant says no food will go to waste by February

  4. Macedonia ready to give up claims over Alexander the Great

  5. US approves plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine,...

  6. Israel to leave Unesco over 'attacks' on Jewish state

  7. Man 'wanted to carry out Christmas Day terror attack in San...

  8. N.Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

  9. Italy's ruling PD slides further in polls as election nears

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed