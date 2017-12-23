Darts National League - Round up

The 2nd edition of the University Darts Challenge.

5 A-SIDE CUP – END OF GROUP STAGES

Results Game-week 9 & 10 (19/12/2017)

Group A

Mgarr The Hatch Sports Bar v Hamrun Education Bar A 0-5; St. Venera Red Square v Mosta Horseshoe Bar A 1-4; St. Paul's Diamonds v Bugibba Sun City Ladies 4-1.

Group B

Gudja PO`s Bar A v Senglea M. Conquest B 5-0; Floriana Bocci Club v Floriana Ajax MCP B 0-5.

Group C

Hamrun Bayern Munich v Senglea M. Conquest A 0-5; St.Paul’s Band Club v Gudja PO's Bar B 3-2; Cospicua Rangers v Floriana Ajax MCP A 1-4.

Group D

Mosta Horseshoe Bar B v Floriana Ajax Munchies C 5-0; Zejtun Beland Bullseye v Bugibba Sun City A 4-1.

Round-up:

The first phase of the 5 a-side cup competition came to an end this week with the last group stage matches taking place in midweek. Mosta Horseshoe Bar A, Floriana Ajax MCP B, Floriana Ajax MCP A and Kalkara St Joseph all topped their respective groups with a 100% record along the way. Joining them for the quarter final draw on January 3rd will be St. Venera Red Square, Gudja PO’s Bar A, Senglea M. Conquest and Zejtun Beland Bullseye who ended in second place.

On December 13th public holiday the MUSC teamed up once again with the Malta Darts Association to organise a Charity Darts Championship at the University’s Common Room, with all proceeds going to L-istrina. Students and others taking part enjoyed a fun & friendly darts competition which once again had Budweiser as the main sponsorship partner.