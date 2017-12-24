Dog rescued after being stuck in a frozen river for an hour
Body cam footage captured the rescue of Hardy, a nine-year-old black Labrador, after he became trapped in the frozen river Wansbeck, in Northumberland, England.
He was stuck for almost an hour before being rescued by Jaqui Miller, an officer of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Wednesday.
Miller was secured with a safety rope by firefighters, before crawling across the frozen river towards Hardy.
After visiting Hardy's owner later that day, Miller said "He had a small cut on his paw and was pretty cold but apart from this he was absolutely fine."
The RSPCA advises owners to keep dogs away from frozen ponds, lakes or rivers and to call the emergency services instead of attempting to rescue the animals themselves.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.