Today's front pages - December 23, 2017

Times of Malta says the government was informed about Vitals Global Healthcare’s intention to sell its 30-year concession to run three State hospitals three months ago but made no announcement. In another story, it says the circumstances leading to Malta’s EU membership seem to be a hard nut to crack for history students, to the point that some were unable to tell that Guido de Marco was foreign minister or give the exact date of accession.

The Malta Independent says that Maltese mistrust in political party has increased by 23 per cent since May.

L-Orizzont says that a man who preferred to see his son grow up with pigs was ordered by a court to pay the boy’s mother €24,800 in maintenance fees.

In-Nazzjon says that the media has continued to uncover details on the new State hospital operator.