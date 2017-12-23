Three treated after heating appliance sparks fire in Birkirkara flat

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A young woman, her neighbour and a policeman were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in an apartment on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4pm in a second-floor apartment in Triq Duminku Cachia, Birkirkara. Neighbours believe the incident was sparked by a heating appliance which set fire to a sofa.

The victim, who is in her early 20s, was treated on the spot, while a policeman and a neighbour who tried to assist the victim were also attended to by doctors. Firemen were also seen carrying out a cat at one point, according to witnesses, who said her apartment furniture sustained damage.

Two fire engines and ambulance were called to the scene but the blaze was contained and extinguished.

Police are investigating.