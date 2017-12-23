Tax departments to merge... after an 11-year wait

The VAT, Customs and Inland Revenue departments are expected to merge in 2018.

It has been pending for 11 years but it seems the merger of the three tax collection departments might finally become a reality in 2018, according to a report published by the National Audit Office.

The merger of the Inland Revenue, VAT and Customs departments was first mooted in 2006, when a working group was set up to see how best to structure the new entity.

The merger is aimed at avoiding duplication but also to share information that would give a much clearer picture ofoverall activity and, hence, restrict the opportunities for tax evasion.

Some measures have already been put in place, ranging from a consolidated website, a joint enforcement unit and debt collection structure as well as a common call centre.

However, the major sticking point seems to be the appointment of what the NAO described as the “crucial” and “critical” post of Director General Support Services.

Following several meetings, a project team and working groups were set up and the target date of December 2018 was established. The proposed one-stop shop is projected to be ready by May.