Saturday, December 23, 2017, 11:11

Six new fire engines for Civil Protection Department

Another two currently being built in Turkey

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI

The Civil Protection Department has been given six new fire engines equipped with the best quality and modern equipment including breathing apparatus and hydraulic rescue equipment.

The vehicles now form part of a fleet of 12, five of which were added to the department in September, at an €2.65 million expense.

Two are replacing another two.

The new fire engines are today on show in Valletta at an activity being held in aid of the Community Chest Fund.

During a visit, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia thanked the workers for their work and noted that 11 of the department’s vehicles would have been replaced this year. Drones were also to be bought to aid the workers in their job.

He also had words of praise for dogs. which also risked their lives during searches, and their trainers.

The minister said that another two fire engines, which were currently being built in Turkey, were at an advanced stage.

