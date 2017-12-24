Shooting victim out of ITU, police hope he can help resolve murder case

Police officers transport the corpse of shooting victim Angelo Mangion from the crime scene.

The man who survived the Attard mystery shooting last month is out of intensive care, police have confirmed, potentially giving hope to resolving a murder case.

Police hope to speak soon to Raymond Grima, who survived despite being shot three times on November 17. The shooting claimed the life of 58-year-old Angelo Mangion who investigators believe was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police said Mr Grima was still being treated in hospital, after having undergone surgery, and hope he would be able to shed light on the crime.

The attack, which occurred in Mr Grima’s upholstery workshop on Triq Mdina, is believed to have been meant to target Mr Grima, although investigators remain unsure why.

“We have a few theories, but until we speak to Mr Grima, we will have nothing conclusive enough to press charges,” sources had told Times of Malta.

A few hours after the attack, police had questioned a man who they suspected could have been the man who pulled the trigger.

An anonymous tipster had informed the police of the assassin’s alleged identity, and the person investigators had questioned had matched a rough physical description given by Mr Grima before he was taken to hospital.

The suspect was, however, released without any charges being filed.

Mr Mangion, from Qormi, had entered the garage where Mr Grima runs his business with his son, at around 6.30pm to have the seat of his motorcycle re-upholstered.

He was soon followed, however, by the gunman, wearing a full-head helmet, who discharged his weapon some 10 times.

The victim was hit by three shots while Mr Grima also took three bullets.

The aggressor made his getaway on a motorbike and it does not seem there was an accomplice involved.

This was the seventh murder committed this year. The upholstery shop has remained shut since.