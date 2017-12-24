Malta and Israel in bilateral, multilateral talks

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela has had talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv during an official visit.

The two discussed bilateral and multilateral relations as well as peace and security in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Mr Abela said Malta was pleased with the development of bilateral relations in the past years, which were stronger than ever before, particularly at a cultural and commercial level.

It also wanted to consolidate the political momentum towards an ever-closer partnership.

Malta saw Israel as an important ally and anticipated constructive discussions in this regard.

Mr Abela reaffirmed Malta’s commitment towards a two state solution and said that in this context Israel and Palestine together should agree on the future of Jerusalem through significant peace negotiations between themselves.

In Israel, Mr Abela also had talks with deputy Prime Minister Michael Oren, former Opposition leader Tzipi Livni and the EU’s special representative for peace in the Middle East Fernando Gentilini.

He visited Yad Vashem, Israel’s official commemorative centre for Holocaust victims and laid flowers on behalf of the Maltese government and the people.

The minister also met members of the Maltese community in the Holy Land.

Throughout his visit, he was accompanied by Malta’s ambassador in Israel Cecilia Attard-Pirotta.