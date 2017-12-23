Leaders unite for traditional Christmas message

Children performed Christmas songs after the speeches.

Malta's leaders delivered their traditional Christmas message in Valletta on Saturday night.

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca departed from tradition and chose four children from the President's Foundation to speak in her stead.

The children stressed the importance of unity and the importance of placing fundamental human rights at the forefront.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat stressed the crucial role of the Malta Community Chest Fund, run by the President's office.

"It is true that the government gives medicines for free, subsidies, but the MCCF is crucial in helping those not covered by the system... If it were not for the MCCF, these people would end up victims of bureaucracy," he said.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia called on the public to remember those living in poverty and social exclusion, despite Malta's good economy.

He added: "We need to bring hope, and deliver the message that politics does not necessarily mean division. We need to deliver the message that politics can bring people together and that we are capable of working for the common good for Malta”.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna appealed to the public to remember those that cannot enjoy Christmas like others because of their particular circumstances. The event was also addressed by Speaker Anglu Farrugia.