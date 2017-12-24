Kappara roundabout is open for vehicles

After several months, vehicles can now use the newly formed Kappara roundabout to go between Gżira and San Ġwann.

The link between the two towns, which was severed when the Kappara Project started a number of months ago, has been restored.

Workers completed the asphalting work at the roundabout on Friday and painted the line markings on Saturday morning, to allow vehicle access through the roundabout and unimpeded access on both flyovers.

Drivers can now avail themselves of most of the functionality of the new junction, using both flyovers to go between the Paceville area and Valletta directly, without being disturbed by traffic crossing between San Ġwann and Gżira, which was the case before the project was undertaken.

One slip road will remain inaccessible for the time being. The slip road between San Ġwann and St Julian's will remain closed until the retaining wall of the nearby houses is completed, over the next few days.

Transport Malta urged drivers to drive carefully through the site as personnel will continue to install street furnishings along the site.