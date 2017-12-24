Reuters pictures of the year - 2017
Warning: contains some graphic images
The most memorable pictures taken by Reuters photographers around the world this year, including Donald Trump's presidency, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the fight against Islamic State and the total solar eclipse across the United States.
