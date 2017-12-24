Further to my letter on HIV dangers and comments I have read, I need to use some science to reinforce my message. My null hypothesis follows below and covers every person in Malta who has ever had unprotected sex.

Going by the null hypothesis, people who have ever had unprotected sex all carry the HIV virus. They carry Hepatitis C. They carry syphilis and other bacteria and fungal diseases. They continue to infect because they never use condoms. They continue to infect because they never test for the presence of disease in their bodies.

The alternative hypothesis will have to prove the null hypothesis wrong using clinical infestation data obtained from the entire vulnerable population of the country.

Until my null hypothesis is proven wrong, from a scientific standpoint it stands unchallenged. Hence, all those who refuse to protect themselves, are exposed to grave risk of infection and transmission of a very nasty set of diseases, many of which will spawn hybrid variants which, in time, become immune from antiretroviral drugs (ART).

It thus follows that nobody can ever again claim not to have perfect knowledge of their own situation. Hence, they cannot claim ignorance in law when faced with a criminal or civil case of neglected transmission. If the legal, scientific and medical community can establish the alternative hypothesis, then that is the end of my own line of inquiry.

For now, however, the virus does not understand heterosexuality or homosexuality. It invades where it may and it mutates like crazy within otherwise healthy bodies. Many in their 50s are realising they have harboured the disease for decades and even generations.

My hypothesis is the safest one to consider for the greater health of us all. Use condoms everywhere and get tested. Or prove me right.