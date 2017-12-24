Political responsibility

Allow me to pass a comment about the letter titled ‘The PN’s destiny’ by Arthur Muscat (December 11) wherein the following was stated: “[Simon] Busuttil, and with him all the other leadership members, erred when they opted for a superfast exit from leadership positions. They should have stayed on longer, at least six months, to supervise a calm and ordered succession exercise...”

Contrary to the above, Busuttil, and his team of advisers, were responsible for the historic defeat at the June 3 general election. In fact, the then Nationalist Party leader expected not to be the only one to resign from this post, forcing the deputy leaders and certain party officials to step down too. This took place on June 6.

What was underhand, if not also unethical, was when Busuttil expected the executive committee to ask him to return as party leader, thereby attempting to betray all those who had already resigned.