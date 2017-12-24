Facts not fiction

Pope Francis arrives for the Wednesday general audience. Photo: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

The so-called ‘greatest story ever told’ no longer captures the imagination of young people, someone wrote recently, but the Jesus movement certainly enthralled whole nations and became the world’s largest religion. And, wonder of wonders, it is still growing, despite unprecedented persecution.

Facts speak for themselves. In Africa, the number of Catholics increased by 7.4 million. The two American continents witnessed a rise of 4.8 million. In Asia, the rise was of 1.6 million. In Oceania, there were 123,000 new Catholics. Only Europe saw a decrease of 1.3 million adherents of the faith.

Perhaps John Guillaumier does not believe in Jesus’ glorious resurrection and ascension into heaven but he can never negate that He appointed his representatives on earth, the papacy, before ascending into heaven.

I challenge him to name any public figure who can muster such enormous crowds to greet and take his message as the Pope does throughout the world. The charm, enthusiasm and appeal he generates wherever he goes certainly carries the magic touch and is unsurpassed.

Take that, promoters of secularism and fickle science-fiction.