Stripes, Paolites end first round on top note

Birkirkara and Hibs are sharing top spot at the end of the first round. Photo: Maria Farrugia

Champions Birkirkara and rivals Hibernians ended their first-round commitments in the women’s league on a winning note to retain top spot before the Christmas recess.

The Stripes broke little sweat to see off Kirkop United 4-0, with all goals coming in the first half.

Gabriella Zahra put them ahead before league top scorer Raina Giusti netted her 15th goal of the season to give the Stripes a two-goal lead.

On the brink of half-time, upcoming players Sarah Urpani and Veronique Mifsud grabbed a goal each to seal their team’s victory.

Hibernians brushed aside Mosta 6-0, with midfielder Shona Zammit netting a hat-trick.

The other goalscorers for the Paolites were Emma Xuereb, Dorianne Theuma from the penalty spot and Mandy Debono.

Mġarr moved to third spot after beating Raiders (Luxol) 3-0.

Brenda Borg scored twice before Amber Grech wrapped up the victory in the closing stages of the game.

Tarxien Rainbows secured a spot in the top six after overcoming Swieqi 3-1 in a direct clash.

Young Kailey Willis netted her seventh goal of the season when she put the Rainbows ahead.

Swieqi levelled matters through Kate Galea but Tarxien made sure of the win with a brace from Jade Schembri to assure themselves of the points.

The championship will now take a month break and will resume on January 16 with joint-leaders Birkirkara, Hibernians, Mġarr, Raiders, Kirkop United and Tarxien Rainbows playing two rounds in the Championship Pool

Fgura United, Swieqi United and Mosta, the three teams who finished in the bottom three places at the end of the first round, will figure in the Relegation Pool, which will be played over three rounds.

Next fixtures

Tuesday, January 16

Charles Abela Stadium: 8.15pm Mosta vs Swieqi United.

Mġarr Ground: 8.15pm Hibernians vs Raiders (Luxol).

Żebbuġ Ground: 8.15pm Tarxien Rainbows vs Birkirkara.

Wednesday, January 17

Charles Abela Stadium: 8.15pm Kirkop United vs Mġarr United.