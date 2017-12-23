Ronaldo vs Messi - in focus

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi leave the pitch at halftime.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have beaten his fierce rival to the Ballon d'Or this year but on the pitch Lionel Messi is dominant as he helps Barcelona streak well clear of Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race.

Messi scored a penalty to reach 17 goals against Real - a league record - but he was not the stand-out performer, while Ronaldo certainly endured another off-day by his usual lofty standards.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how the two players considered the world's best fared in El Clasico on Saturday.

Goal threat

Real arguably edged the first half, with Ronaldo and Karim Benzema using the channels well to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen on several occasions. But the Portuguese was out of sorts and an embarrassing air-shot in the 11th minute was symptomatic of his woes in front of goal. Messi, despite converting a spot-kick to improve his excellent record against Real, was more of a creative force.

Pulling the strings

With Luis Suarez taking centre-stage with his goal, Messi and Ronaldo were instead occupied with pulling the strings for their team-mates. Messi performed better than his great rival here, too, creating nine chances and providing one assist while Ronaldo set up only one scoring opportunity, which was not taken.

Photo finish

Ronaldo relishes notching in El Clasico as it gives him licence to perform his haughty goal celebration, a leap and half-turn before planting his feet to resemble a classical statue. Messi likes to keep it more simple, and the enduring image from this showdown was the skilful Argentinian approaching the touchline before opening his arms in a gesture of embrace towards the travelling Barca faithful.