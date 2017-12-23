Last minute goal leaves United further behind at the top

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action.

Manchester United fell further behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League when defender Harry Maguire scored in the final minute of added time to earn Leicester City a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

They were left 13 points behind their irrepressible neighbours at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez combined for Vardy's 50th Premier League goal in the 27th minute, the Algerian holding up Wilfred Ndidi's pass for Vardy to score.

Juan Mata equalised before halftime after Jesse Lingard touched Anthony Martial's cross to him, then scored with a direct free kick.

Leicester looked doomed when they had substitute Daniel Amartey sent off only 17 minutes after he came on, for two yellow cards in quick succession.

But in the fourth minute of added time England defender Maguire slid in Marc Albrighton's cross.