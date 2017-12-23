X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, December 23, 2017, 23:20

Juventus cut gap to Serie A leaders Napoli

Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny celebrates after the match with team mates.

Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny celebrates after the match with team mates.

Medhi Benatia's first-half strike was enough as Juventus beat Roma 1-0 in Serie A to move within a point of leaders Napoli.

Miralem Pjanic struck the crossbar for Juve in stoppage time, while the hosts were also indebted to Wojciech Szczesny for a series of fine saves.

Alessandro Florenzi was denied by the woodwork for Roma, who suffered a second successive loss.

Juve pressed forwards from the start, seeking to continue their record of winning every game against Roma at their Allianz Stadium home. They had won the previous six encounters in Turin.

Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Pjanic all had opportunities before Juve took the lead.

Giorgio Chiellini's header was saved by Allison, but it fell for Benatia. His initial attempt hit the bar, but then he tucked in from six yards out.

Gonzalo Higuain missed twice in quick succession.

Next Stephan El Shaarawy went close, only to be denied by Szczesny, who spent two seasons on loan at Roma before joining Juve on a permanent deal from Arsenal.

Higuain fired over after being released by Khedira early in the second half.

And the Argentina striker had an effort blocked when he was played in by Pjanic soon afterwards.

Blaise Matuidi's effort from Alex Sandro's cross was saved by Roma goalkeeper Allison and next Higuain blasted over again.

Pjanic had a shot saved, too, before Edin Dzeko fired over from inside the Juve box.

Florenzi beat Szczesny with a flick off Daniele De Rossi's pass, but the ball struck the woodwork and bounced clear.

Szczesny next denied Cengiz, as he tried to bundle in a Perotti cross flicked on by Dzeko.

Pjanic came close to adding a second for Juve on the counter attack, but his drive from 25 yards came crashing back off the bar.

And Szczesny next denied Patrik Schick, as the forward found himself clear through on goal and tried to slide the ball past the Poland goalkeeper.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Birkirkara complete triple signing

  2. Arsenal and Liverpool share spoils in six-goal thriller

  3. Five classic encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona

  4. Premier League talking points

  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona talking points

  6. Suarez and Messi settle 'Clasico' as Barca race 14 points clear

  7. Hamsik beats Maradona's Napoli goals record in win over Sampdoria

  8. Stripes, Paolites end first round on top note

  9. Five things we learned from Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed