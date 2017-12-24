X

Closing in:

Saturday, December 23, 2017, 15:32

Everton, Chelsea share spoils in goalless stalemate

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action with Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin.

Sam Allardyce's unbeaten run as Everton manager continued as Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

A sixth game without defeat - four wins and two draws since it was revealed Allardyce would be the new boss - shows the resilience he has instilled in a previously struggling side.

It was gritty, far from pretty but ultimately effective and it was celebrated like a victory at the final whistle as Chelsea, who had scored 10 times in their previous three visits, were frustrated in their attempts to close the gap on second-placed Manchester United.

A fourth clean sheet in six Premier League matches shows where Everton's improvement has been made and has helped lift them from relegation candidates into ninth place.

