Everton, Chelsea share spoils in goalless stalemate
Sam Allardyce's unbeaten run as Everton manager continued as Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Goodison Park.
A sixth game without defeat - four wins and two draws since it was revealed Allardyce would be the new boss - shows the resilience he has instilled in a previously struggling side.
It was gritty, far from pretty but ultimately effective and it was celebrated like a victory at the final whistle as Chelsea, who had scored 10 times in their previous three visits, were frustrated in their attempts to close the gap on second-placed Manchester United.
A fourth clean sheet in six Premier League matches shows where Everton's improvement has been made and has helped lift them from relegation candidates into ninth place.
