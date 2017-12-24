Pharmacies open tomorrow

Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq, (2166 3311);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.