Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);
Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);
Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);
Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq, (2166 3311);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
