Pharmacies open on Monday
9am to noon
Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);
The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 1, Zakkak Street, Mosta (2141 7593);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);
Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.