Pharmacies open on Monday

Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 1, Zakkak Street, Mosta (2141 7593);

Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.