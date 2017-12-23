Jesuit home providing Christmas lunch to Gozo needy
A Jesuit home in Gozo will be providing lunch to several families in need on Christmas day.
The Manresa home, together with the Gozo diocese will be injecting some festive spirit to families in need and those living on their own.
Home manager Joe Mercieca and his team are providing the food, while the parish priests will be delivering it.
Gozo bishop Mario Grech visited the kitchen on Saturday and thanked all those involved in the initiative.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.