Jesuit home providing Christmas lunch to Gozo needy

A Jesuit home in Gozo will be providing lunch to several families in need on Christmas day.

The Manresa home, together with the Gozo diocese will be injecting some festive spirit to families in need and those living on their own.

Home manager Joe Mercieca and his team are providing the food, while the parish priests will be delivering it.

Gozo bishop Mario Grech visited the kitchen on Saturday and thanked all those involved in the initiative.